5 Things You Didn’t Know About Country Singer Jimmie Allen

Platinum-selling singer/songwriter and country musician, Jimmie Allen is known for his hits “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To” and album Mercury Lane. The singer first got his start performing on American Idol and was signed to Broken Bow Records in 2017. Since then, his country twang with R&B influence has gotten him far as his singles have risen up in the charts.

Some of his recent work includes the 2020 duet with Noah Cyrus, “This Is Us,” which is included on his EP Bettie James, also released in 2020. In 2021, Allen made history when he became the first black solo performer to win the New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. At the award show, Allen performed his recent hit single with friend Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was A Highway.”

On May 19, Allen announced that he’d be returning to his small town roots by creating a music festival in his hometown of Milton, Delaware, called Bettie James Fest. The festival, featuring performers Neon Union and DJ Jazzy Jeff, will be on August 7—tickets are on sale here.

Allen sat down to share with American Songwriter five fun facts that we didn’t know about Delaware native.

His favorite Disney Character is Goofy. He has to put left shoe on before the right shoe. He’s allergic to avocados. He hates ranch dressing. He eats a bowl of cereal and two glazed doughnuts every night in bed.

Allen’s voice is certainly just as sweet as his nightly snack. You can check out his “Freedom Was A Highway” here.