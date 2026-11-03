5 Top 40 Hits From 1975 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

We might be well into the 2020s, and my car might technically be from the mid-2010s, but if you were to judge the calendar year strictly on what songs stay on repeat in my beloved Honda named Rhonda, you might assume we’re still living in the year 1975. Just how I like it.

“Fame” by David Bowie

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Collaborations between two behemoth rock stars can sometimes feel forced or awkward. That’s true of some collabs David Bowie’s been a part of, like his divisive 1993 rendition of “Dancing In The Street” with Mick Jagger. But Bowie’s 1975 collab with former Beatle John Lennon on “Fame” is an exception to this forced-and-awkward rule. Maybe it’s because Lennon took more of a backseat role. Really, though, I think it boils down to this being a killer song, plain and simple.

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“Killer Queen” by Queen

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Speaking of killer songs, I’ve always been fond of Queen’s 1975 hit “Killer Queen”. Yes, it’s partially because my middle name is Antoinette, and when I was younger, I thought it was incredibly cool to hear part of my name being sung by Freddie Mercury. Yes, another part is because Mercury taught me how to properly pronounce Moët et Chandon. But even aside from these two explanations, “Killer Queen” is also an incredible track from one of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden eras.

“One Of These Nights” by Eagles

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The Eagles’ 1975 single “One Of These Nights” sounds more than a little creepy when you just read the lyrics. However, add the funky instrumental track, and it becomes a bona fide banger. It’s hard not to want to love this song—the falsetto vocals, the bouncing bass line, the harmonizing guitars. Of all the many musical eras that Eagles have had over their tumultuous, decades-long career, their “One Of These Nights” era might be one of my favorites.

“Pick Up The Pieces” by Average White Band

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Scottish funk rockers Average White Band released “Pick Up The Pieces” in the summer of 1974. It gained real footing in the States the following year, topping the pop songs chart in 1975. There’s nothing like a good funk almost-instrumental to get your blood flowing on a long, boring road trip. On your third hour of driving through Kansas east to west? I strongly recommend Average White Band.

“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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Finally, wrapping up this not-comprehensive (but still very vibey) list of Top 40 hits from 1975 that stay on repeat in my car is a classic pick-me-up from Earth, Wind & Fire: “Shining Star”. I do a lot of my deep thinking within the confines of Rhonda the Honda, and a motivational song like this single from 1975 can be just what I need to pull myself out of a (bad) funk and into a good one.

Photo by Ellen Graham/Getty Images

