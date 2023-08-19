50 Cent Pokes Fun at Busta Rhymes for Enormous Gold Chain

Since July 21, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes have been on the road for The Final Lap Tour, an international tour celebrating the 20-year anniversary of 50 Cent’s legendary debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin.’ During their August 16 date in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Fifty welcomed DaBaby to the stage as a special guest opener in Baby’s hometown, Fifty teased Busta backstage for the abnormally large gold chain he’s been wearing as of late.

“Look at this, tell him his chain too big,” Fifty joked to the camera in an Instagram video he posted from the Charlotte show. “Tell that n***a his chain too big. He ain’t got friends. They not telling him.”

Busta, who is seen in the clip donning the massive jewelry, took the joke like a champ. In fact, he’s been proudly rocking the chain since May, when he purchased it from Instagram-famous jeweler TraxNYC. Posting a video of the transaction, where Busta calls the “craftsmanship” of the chain “beautiful,” the creator of the necklace mentioned that he made it because it was a special request from Busta.

“He commissioned us to make a 54mm Cuban chain fully iced with over 10,000 diamonds,” TraxNYC said.

A week before The Final Lap Tour stop in Charlotte, Fifty played back-to-back shows in Brooklyn on August 9-10. There, along with bringing out Jadakiss, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Yung Bleu, Flo Rida, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda, the New York native welcomed J. Cole to join him on stage, as Cole performed his 2014 hit “No Role Modelz.”

Before leaving the stage, though, Cole mentioned to the crowd his thoughts on Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which he felt has the title of best album of all time over Michael Jackson’s Thriller (1982).

“Can I say this before I move off stage?” Cole shouted into the microphone. “If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n****s to ever do this shit. Fifty mothafuckin’ Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ the best album of all time. I don’t give a fuck what you talking about, n****a!.. It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1 and it’s Thriller at No. 2. And I love Michael Jackson, but I promise y’all that.”

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images