60 Years Ago Today, a 20-Year-Old Dolly Parton Released the Sassy Single That Became Her First Country Chart Hit

On this day (November 7) in 1967, Dolly Parton released the single “Dumb Blonde”, which later appeared on her 1967 debut album Hello, I’m Dolly. With her signature blonde hair teased to the heavens and maximalist approach to both makeup and wardrobe, Parton was well aware that her critics might perceive her as a “dumb blonde.” However, she never gave them an opportunity to wield it against her, instead seizing control of the narrative with this foot-stomping hit that declared, This dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool.

Fred Foster Chose This Song for a Specific Reason

While Dolly Parton wrote many of her early hits, the one that launched her career and public persona came from the pen of songwriter Curly Putman. His other successes included George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”, Tammy Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E”, and Porter Wagoner’s “Green, Green Grass of Home”.

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Just 20 years old, Parton recorded “Dumb Blonde” in September 1966 at Fred Foster Sound Studio in Nashville.

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Foster had signed the fresh-faced high school graduate to first his publishing company and then to Monument Records, the label he founded. He had originally pushed for Parton to become a pop star, but her first few singles with Monument gained little traction.

After hearing her sing harmony on Bill Phillips’ Top 10 hit “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” — which she’d co-written with her uncle, Bill Owens — Foster finally agreed to let Parton record country music. He selected “Dumb Blonde” as her first foray into the genre for a very specific reason.

“Fred thought the song would be good for me because it was uptempo, for one thing, and it didn’t really take a lot of singing,” Parton explained in the 2017 book Not Dumb, Not Blonde: Dolly In Conversation. “He figured it would make people forget about whether my voice was any good or not and just listen to the song.”

Whatever Foster’s intentions, “Dumb Blonde” peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Decades later, Parton re-recorded the song with country star Miranda Lambert for the soundtrack to the 2018 Netflix film Dumplin’.

Dolly Parton Was Always in on the Joke

Until her death in August 2026 at age 80, Dolly Parton was still fielding the “dumb blonde” assumptions. But behind all that makeup and platinum wigs was an impressively shrewd business mind.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton to Be Honored With Special Tribute During Country Music’s Biggest Night]

Parton deliberately cultivated her “Backwoods Barbie” aesthetic, famously quipping, “It cost a lot of money to look this cheap.” That external artifice no doubt caused many to underestimate her — to their own detriment each time.

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