71-Year-Old Rock Legend “Went Down Like a Ton of Bricks,” Faces Surgery After Painful Accident

Since the late 1970s, Dee Snider has stood at the forefront of the legendary heavy metal band Twisted Sister. Bringing his high-octane energy to every performance, the singer became an icon not just for his voice but for his persona that was inspired by drag. But eventually, the years of the rock and roll lifestyle caught up to Snider. Deciding to retire from the stage, the hitmaker recently offered an update, revealing that even when away from the spotlight – he still wasn’t safe.

Posting a video on Instagram, Snider was in high spirits even when dealing with a broken shoulder. Recalling the story, the singer first urged parents to take it easy on their children when it came to competitive sports like basketball. Already setting up his story, he warned, “ There will come a time they are our size or bigger than we are. They will dominate us. This will be their revenge. Whether it’s conscious or subconscious, they’re out to get even with us and watch us laying on the floor writhing in pain. And they say: ‘That’s what you get for being a son of a b**** when I was a little kid.’”

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Admitting that his kids didn’t call him a “b****,” Snider revealed that they taught him a lesson. “We were playing basketball on the basketball court, and I got checked, I got knocked over, and I went down like a ton of bricks. Slammed my whole right side. I could’ve sworn out of the corner of my eye I saw one of my sons doing a victory dance. Broke my shoulder, broke the bone in my shoulder.”

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Dee Snider Happened To Be Right-Handed

With Snider dealing with the pain and discomfort of a broken shoulder, it only got worse thanks to him being right-handed. And of course, the shoulder he broke was his right. “I’m gonna be in a sling pretty much for the next eight weeks. And then there’s the physical therapy and all that stuff like that. And then after that, I gotta go in for a surgery. They’re gonna do a replacement. That’s a b****.”

Although Snider struggled with age, fatherhood, and a broken shoulder, he promised fans that life was wonderful. “That’s all I got on this one for you. Don’t cry for me, Argentina. Other than that, I’m doing great, all things considered, and it’s just a real pain in the a**, a.k.a. Shoulder.”

While giving a positive update, Snider refused to dwell on the unfortunate accident. With surgery eventually waiting for him, the singer appeared more interested in laughing about how he got there in the first place.

(Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)