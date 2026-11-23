In 1997, Shania Twain celebrated the release of her third studio album, Come On Over. At the time, the album climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums charts and No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. But nothing compared to the success of the track “You’re Still the One.” Besides being a hit song on the album, it quickly became a classic in Twain’s lineup. And while covered by countless stars in the past, Ella Langley decided to add her name to the song’s legacy. But given Langley’s talent and stardom, she not only made the song her own but also got a request from a future bride.

When planning a wedding, a bride will spend months putting together a list of songs to entertain her guests. Looking at country songs alone, most weddings included hits like “I Cross My Heart,” “Bless the Broken Road,” and “Forever and Ever, Amen.” But when hearing Langley’s cover of “You’re Still the One,” one bride needed it for her special day.

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While Langley has entertained thousands of fans on stages all over the country, she offered a simplistic version of Twain’s classic. Doing away with the glitz and glamour of the spotlight, she simply sat behind a piano, pouring her heart into the lyrics. And fans quickly noticed as it surpassed 773,000 views. Among the comments praising the singer was a bride who wrote, “Release this! I want it for my wedding next year.”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Can Barely Form a Sentence After Historic CMA Awards Milestone: “This Is Still Happening in Real Time”]

Ella Langley Gains Praise From Shania Twain Herself

The praise didn’t stop there. Other comments included:

“So grounded and wonderfully natural. Go lady! Really enjoying your talent.”

“You got the best voice. You’re the best.”

“You play the piano too? Why are you so musically inclined? Do you have any flaws?”

“That southern accent is unmatched.”

“I love you, Ella Langley. With my heart and soul…”

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Receiving praise from fans was great, but in July, she watched as Twain herself gushed over her authenticity. Having spent decades in country music, the hitmaker understood that some only played the part. But when watching Langley, Twain insisted there was no agenda.

“I’ve never met Ella Langley, but just from what I’m observing, she seems very authentic. She doesn’t come across to me as somebody that’s trying to be somebody else or trying to write a song with an agenda. The way she delivers a song, believe her. I believe what she’s saying.”

Having already received praise from Twain, Langley added another memorable moment to her growing career. And although the song was released nearly three decades ago, her cover proved that some love songs never fade.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images)