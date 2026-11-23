Just last week, Lainey Wilson had the honor of hosting the 2026 CMA Awards. Although the night was dominated by Ella Langley, the country singer dazzled on the stage as she debuted her song “Just a Woman.” She also joined forces with Vince Gill to honor the life of Dolly Parton with “I Will Always Love You.” And in just a few weeks, she will once again entertain millions around the country as she planned to perform during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

On December 31, Times Square planned to ring in the new year with a little country. While hosting the CMA Awards for the third time, Wilson announced that she would head to the Big Apple for New Year’s Eve. It wouldn’t be Wilson’s first time performing on New Year’s Eve. Just last year, she headlined on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash with Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman.

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But with her career expanding at a rapid pace, it seemed that Wilson was ready to celebrate the end of 2026 on one of the biggest stages. And while a big night for the country star, it also marked the first time that the celebration would air on both ABC and Disney+. Kicking off at 8:00 p.m., the production brought back Rita Ora to be the co-host alongside Seacrest.

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Lainey Wilson Ready To Entertain Millions On New Year’s Eve

Alongside the ever-growing list of performers, celebrities, and hosts, Druksi prepared to make his debut as one of the Chicago hosts. In Las Vegas, the celebration will be helmed by both Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski.

Adding her name to one of the biggest celebrations, Wilson might help make history. When ringing in 2026, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve brought in over 46 million viewers. Easily the No. 1 show of the night, Seacrest entertained more than 30 million people when the ball dropped at midnight.

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The numbers didn’t stop. Looking at social media, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve scored 506 million views from platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X. Compared to previous years, that was an increase of 165 percent.

While the full lineup has yet to be revealed, Wilson already gave country fans a reason to tune in. And with the countdown to 2027 officially underway, she was ready to bring a little Nashville magic to New York City.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)