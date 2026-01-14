A New Prince of Darkness Emerges for Leading Role in Ozzy Osbourne Biopic: “Phenomenal, Phenomenal Actor”

Over the years, Hollywood has honored some of the biggest names in music by turning their lives into films. Just to name a few, Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, and Bob Marley have all had films made about their lives. In April, the King of Pop will take on the box office with the new Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Adding his name to the growing list, it seems that a film surrounding the life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne has been in the works. And apparently, they already have an actor portraying the legendary singer.

Although Ozzy passed away back in July, the Prince of Darkness and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, teamed with Sony Pictures in 2021 to bring his story to the silver screen. Over the last five years, the production has hired Lee Hall to write the script. Hall famously worked on Rocketman, the biopic about the life of Elton John.

Thanks to Jack Osbourne, fans got a recent update about the production when he appeared on an episode of Influenced. Speaking with Billy Morrison, Jack said, “We have our decided pick, and I can’t say anything [yet], but it’s a phenomenal, phenomenal actor. We have a director attached, and we’re doing a rewrite right now.”

Ozzy Osbourne Joked He Would Be “Dead” Before Biopic Released

With a director, actor, and writer in place, Jack insisted, “ We are in full steam in the next phase of development with this movie. That’s an acted movie that we’ve been developing with Sony studios for, like, six years already.”

While the biopic remained in preproduction for years, Jack recalled how even Ozzy got tired of hearing updates. “All he kept saying — I’d give him updates: ‘Oh, we met with this guy’, and ‘this is happening’. And he just would go, ‘I don’t give a s**t. Just tell me when it’s out so I can go see it.’”

Even before Ozzy passed away, it seemed that the singer knew he would never see the film. “By the time they finish this film, I’ll be dead… I wanna be alive to f**king see it.”

Though Ozzy may never sit in a theater to watch his life unfold on screen, the film promises to ensure that the Prince of Darkness’ legacy lives on – loud, unfiltered, and immortal.

