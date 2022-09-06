AC/DC’s Brian Johnson’s Autobiography to Drop After Delays

They say that good things come to those who wait. And now, the wait to read AC/DC‘s frontman, Brian Johnson’s tell-all account of his rock ‘n’ roll life is nearly over. Johnson’s autobiography, titled The Lives of Brian, is set for an October 25 release date in the U.S. after being postponed for a year. The memoir will be available in the U.K. on October 13.

Johnson’s autobiography will reportedly include stories from his childhood, how Johnson joined AC/DC after Bon Scott’s death, and reveal Johnson’s battle with hearing loss. For example, for several years after Johnson was forced to resign from AC/DC in 2016, due to said hearing loss, Johnson saw a medical specialist to try and restore his hearing.

“The first time he [the medical specialist] came down he brought this thing that looked like a car battery,” Johnson told Rolling Stone in 2020. “I went, ‘What in the hell is that?’ He said, ‘We’re going to miniaturize it.’ It took two and a half years. He came down once a month. We’d sit there and it was boring as shit with all these wires and computer screens and noises. But it was well worth it. The only thing I can tell you is that it uses the bone structure in the skull as a receiver. That’s as much as I can tell you.”

Johnson returned to the AC/DC lineup in 2018, and our faith in modern medicine was once again restored.

It’s experiences like that one, among many others, that will be explained in The Lives of Brian. “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones,” Johnson originally tweeted about the book release. “I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming.”

Pre-order or order The Lives of Brian HERE.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia Records