Morgan Wallen Reveals How Much Fame Has Changed His Life

It’s been a wild ride for Morgan Wallen. Just 10 years ago, he was working as a landscaper in Knoxville, Tennessee. Then, he competed on The Voice. These days, he’s one of the biggest names in country music, having launched three albums and several singles to the top of the Billboard charts. In a recent interview, Wallen discussed how much fame has changed the way he lives his day-to-day life.

Wallen opened up about how much his meteoric rise to fame changed his life in a Billboard feature earlier this month. “Everything has gotten so huge,” he said. “I don’t really go to the grocery store. I have to go through the back doors to go to the doctor and all that kind of stuff.”

The “Sand in My Boots” singer is an avid hunter. He has learned to use his camo gear to hide in public. After coming out of the woods, Wallen will sometimes leave his camo and a little face paint on and go out in public. He says it allows him to “sneak around, just wherever I can go, maybe a Mexican restaurant.”

The award-winning country singer said he tries to not let the fame go to his head. “I try to hold on to as much normalcy as possible,” he said. “I like driving, so I try to drive as much as I can by myself.” For the most part, though, Wallen is limited in what he can do. However, he doesn’t mind. “I play my shows, I hang out with my son, and I hide pretty much. And I’m OK with that. I’m happy as hell with that,” he said.

HARDY Weighs in on Wallen

HARDY has been Wallen’s close friend, collaborator, and touring partner for years. He also spoke to Billboard about how much Wallen’s life has changed. “In the last couple of years, he has handled himself so much differently out on the road. He protects himself from situations that might get him in hot water,” HARDY explained.

This level of self-preservation likely stems more from the drunken hurling of a racial slur that nearly ended his career in 2021 than his level of fame. “He doesn’t go out to bars. If there’s a good time to be had, we have it backstage where we’re safe and where fucking people aren’t videoing and trying to get a rise out of somebody,” HARDY added. “We still have the same amount of fun, but we do it in an environment without the public eye on us anymore. It sucks that you can’t really do it that other way, but you just can’t when you’re Morgan Wallen famous.”