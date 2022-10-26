Adele Releases New Floating Video for Hit Single “I Drink Wine”

Just days after Taylor Swift released her new album, Midnights, and hit single, “Anti-Hero,” another of the biggest names in music has released her latest offering.

Yes, you guessed it. Adele has a new dreamy, floating music video out for audiences to enjoy for her hit single, “I Drink Wine.”

Adele released the new video for the single, which was first heard on her latest album, 30.

The endearing and heartfelt video was created in part by Joe Talbot, a 2019 Best Director at Sundance Film Festival for his debut movie The Last Black Man In San Francisco. The work finds Adele floating dreamily down a lazy river in a custom Valentino gown as synchronized swimmers shower our heroine with rosé.

In conjunction with the new release, Adele hosted a special “Happy Hour with Adele” fan event Tuesday night (October 25) in West Hollywood where she premiered the video and took questions from fans. Moderated by comedian Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) the event allowed fans to get a sneak peek of the clip, take photos with Adele and toast the debut of this new music video.

Adele’s latest album, 30, was released in November of 2021 and debuted at No. 1 in 30 countries.

On November 18, Adele will kick-off “Weekends With Adele,” the anticipated Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace. The 32-show residency will run through late March 2023.

About that residency, Adele recently opened up about the process to put it together, which has included many fits and starts, has been a difficult process, even going as far as to call it “the worst moment of [her] career.”

In January of this year, Adele infamously posted a video on her Instagram account announcing her decision to reschedule her Las Vegas residency days before it was set to begin.

“It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” Adele said in an interview with Elle. “I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

“There was just no soul in it,” she continued to explain. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

