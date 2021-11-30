The Voice Top 10: Joshua Vacanti Delivers Chills With Rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You”

It’s “Challenge Week” on The Voice, which means one thing: the top 10 performers are going out of their comfort zones to show off just how amazing their chops are… and singing a goosebump-inducing version of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You,” Joshua Vacanti certainly rose to the occasion.

“You did some really cool alteration in the song—you gave us a knock-out performance,” Vacanti’s coach, John Legend, said. Chiming in, Blake Shelton added: “You are such an important artist in the show. You blow us away.”

It’s true—Vacanti’s performance was impressive. With dynamic vocal control and a dazzling range, he was able to belt the song with palpable power, all while carrying its tenderness with ease. Hitting the climax, you could feel the emotion behind every note—then, coming down for the outro, his tastefully gentle vocal runs showed off his true sense of musicianship.

In the past, Vacanti’s been no stranger to show-stopping performances—whether he’s covering Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, or Queen, his style and flair have earned him a place in the Top 10.

Tuesday night (Nov. 30), the second episode of the week will air, in which the bottom three from last night’s show will face-off—fans at home will be able to vote to save one of these performers from elimination.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)