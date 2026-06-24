After a “Few Bumps in the Road,” Bailey Zimmerman Is Confirmed as Country Music Festival Headliner

On Thursday, Ashland, Nebraska, will go full country with the Country Drive Music Fest. Presenting fans with four days of nothing but country hits, good food, and hopefully great weather, the festival promoted artists like Blake Whiten, DJ Grant Fisher, Hudson Westbrook, Koe Wetzel, and more. But when needing a headliner to kick off the first night of the Country Drive Music Fest, organizers called on none other than Bailey Zimmerman to set the tone for the entire weekend.

Although the festival doesn’t officially kick off until Thursday, the Country Drive Music Fest welcomed fans with a special Fest Preparty on Wednesday. Allowing fans the chance to start the party earlier, the event will include food trucks, house music, and performances from Hoss Miller and Xolex.

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As for Thursday, the festival will turn up the heat with a lineup unlike any other. Aside from Bailey Zimmerman taking the stage, the night will showcase Drew Green, Blake Whiten, and DJ Grant Fisher. With doors opening at 4:00 p.m., the concert will continue throughout the night, ending with Fisher at 1:00 a.m.

With Zimmerman headlining the opening night, the rest of the Country Drive Music Fest will be helmed by Hudson Westbrook and Wetzel. For Westbrook, he will stand under the spotlight on Friday alongside Emily Hollingshed, Kolby Cooper, Aaron Watson, and Brennan Pogue.

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Country Drive Music Festival Introduces Themed Night With Bailey Zimmerman

And for the final day of the Country Drive Music Fest, it will showcase not just Wetzel, but also Noah James, Scott Wolverton, Bayker Blakenship, Dasha, and Briella Steiner. Just like the other two nights, each festival day will end with DJ Grant Fisher offering an adults-only set.

Wanting to make fans part of the celebration, the Country Drive Music Festival also promoted themed nights. Thursday will be Camo Cowboy night. What is Camo Cowboy? According to the festival, “Think hunting season meets country concert — and yes, there’s a difference between good camo and great camo. Show us what you’ve got.”

Moving to Friday, fans will show their love for America with Red, White, & Boots. “Celebrate the American spirit country-style. Red, white, and blue from head to toe, finished off with your best pair of boots.”

Saving the best for last, Saturday’s theme will be Wild & Western. Ending on a high note, organizers insisted, “Go full western — fringe, denim, hats, bandanas, the works. Koe Wetzel closes out the weekend on the Main Stage, and we want the crowd looking as wild as the music sounds.”

Having Zimmerman, Wetzel, and Westbrook on the lineup, the Country Drive Music Fest promises to keep the party going all weekend long. And with themed nights and late-night sets, fans have plenty of reasons to stay until the very end.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)