After a Stroke Forced Him to Retire From Touring, 81-Year-Old Rock Legend Makes Emotional Return to the Stage

At 81, Rod Argent spent most of his life on stage. His career in the spotlight spanned over six decades and included being a founding member of the Zombies. Formed in St. Albans during the early 1960s, the band released several hit songs that included “She’s Not There,” “Time of the Season,” and “Tell Her No.” And while the legacy of the Zombies wasn’t without controversy and breakups, in 2019, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But sadly, tragedy struck in 2024 when Argent suffered a stroke. But never losing that passion, he recently returned to the stage once again.

The special moment came on Halloween when singer Colin Blunstone was performing an acoustic set at St Albans Cathedral. Part of the Begin Here festival and the home of the Zombies, it was fitting that the show would mark Argent’s return. With the crowd cheering, Argent and Blunstone entertained fans with those exact hits that helped them gain entry into the Rock Hall.

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Discussing the performance, Argent admitted, “I felt people were all trying to make me feel at home in the best possible way, and then after each song they all stood up and cheered. It was very emotional.”

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The Zombies Felt The Audience Lift Rod Argent: “It Was Very Moving”

Argent wasn’t alone, as Blunstone also noted how the band could feel the audience lifting them. “It was very emotional and I think the crowd felt it and we certainly felt it on stage. It was a wonderful reaction to him. They were a wonderful audience. They really, really were and they lifted us… It was very moving.”

While Argent played a crucial role in the British Invasion of the 1960s, he had no interest in retiring. But when navigating life after his stroke, the musician quickly learned that a future on the stage might not be possible. At the time, the Zombies announced, “Rod has asked us to convey that he has made the very difficult decision to immediately retire from touring in order to protect his health. He was already preparing to wind down his live performance schedule after health scares on recent tours.”

Argent might not be ready to return to touring, but that didn’t stop him from sharing one more special moment with fans. And after everything he had been through, the standing ovation was a reminder that his legacy remained.

(Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)