Andy Taylor, guitarist for definitive 1980s new wave band Duran Duran, died Monday (November 23) surrounded by family at his home. Diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2018, Taylor was 65 years old.

In a statement released on behalf of the family, the guitarist’s wife, Tracey, said, “To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”

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Duran Duran Honors Late Bandmate Andy Taylor

Andy Taylor was unable to join his bandmates when Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter onstage from the guitarist revealing his cancer diagnosis.

In a poignant statement posted to the band’s website, Le Bon mourned “the blond bombshell, firebrand teenager” who joined Duran Duran in April 1980 and helped shape their unmistakable glammy, post-punk sound.

“Spikey hair & spikey personality. Andy didn’t mince his words; he didn’t suffer fools gladly,” wrote Le Bon. “Andy never took the easy musical route. His overdrive, overdrove us into being the only funk/rock/punk band in the New Romantic movement, with songs that still survive, decades later when his own life is cut so short.”

Heartbreakingly, the vocalist concluded, “There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It’ll never close up; I won’t let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days.”

He Helped Duran Duran Sell Millions of Albums

Born Andrew James Taylor on February 16, 1961, in Tynemouth, Northumberland, England, he taught himself guitar, bass, and drums. The son of a small-village fisherman, Taylor hit the professional circuit at age 13.

He played with local bands before hopping a train to Birmingham to answer Duran Duran’s ad for a “live-wire guitarist.” Soon, he was part of the iconic quintet along with keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor, vocalist Simon Le Bon, and drummer Roger Taylor.

Andy Taylor played on and co-wrote some of the band’s most enduring hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf”, “Rio”. and “Girls on Film”.

Selling more than 100 million records, Duran Duran notched 30 top 40 singles in the UK and 21 Top 40 entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. In their home country, the new-wave icons also scored Top 5 albums in five consecutive decades.

[RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Drummer Announces Difficult Decision To Retire From Duran Duran as Health Condition Worsens]

In addition to achieving staggering stardom with Duran Duran, Andy Taylor was also a member of pop-rock supergroup The Power Station.

Releasing four solo albums, he served as a guitarist, songwriter, and record producer for the likes of Robert Palmer, Rod Stewart, the Almighty, Thunder, Love and Money, Mark Shaw, Then Jerico, C. C. Catch, Paul Rodgers (with the Law), Belinda Carlisle, and Gun.

Featured image by Paul Natkin/WireImage