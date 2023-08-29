We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones – Check Out the Results

Pop quiz: What is the best-selling pop music album of all time? It’s Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which has sold more than 70 million albums. Want to know the two men responsible for the record? Jackson and Quincy Jones.

While Jackson has since passed away and Jones is now in his 90s, it’s clear that a second Thriller isn’t on the way. Well, until now. We sought out ChatGPT to see what the artificial intelligence bot had to say about a contemporary, fictitious collab between the two today.

“The Dream Team”

(Verse 1 – Michael Jackson)

M: Quincy, my friend, let’s take a ride,

To the world of music, where we’ll both glide.

Q: Michael, you know I’m always on your side,

Together, our talents, we won’t try to hide.

(Chorus)

Both: We’re the dream team, a musical pair,

M: With your magic touch, Q: And my voice in the air.

Both: In the studio, under the starry night,

M: We’ll create melodies that feel so right.

(Verse 2 – Quincy Jones)

Q: Michael, your voice is a gift so rare,

M: Quincy, your beats, they take me there.

Q: Let’s craft a song, like none before,

M: Together, we’ll leave the world wanting more.

(Chorus)

Both: We’re the dream team, a musical pair,

M: With your magic touch, Q: And my voice in the air.

Both: In the studio, under the starry night,

M: We’ll create melodies that feel so right.

(Bridge – Michael Jackson)

M: Quincy, let’s groove, let’s make them dance,

Q: Michael, your moves, they’re pure romance.

M: The world will sing our song, loud and clear,

Q: With you by my side, there’s nothing to fear.

(Chorus)

Both: We’re the dream team, a musical pair,

M: With your magic touch, Q: And my voice in the air.

Both: In the studio, under the starry night,

M: We’ll create melodies that feel so right.

(Verse 3 – Quincy Jones)

Q: Michael, you’re a thriller, no doubt in my mind,

M: Quincy, your genius, it’s one of a kind.

Q: Let’s leave a legacy, for all to see,

M: With Quincy and Michael, we’ll make history.

(Chorus)

Both: We’re the dream team, a musical pair,

M: With your magic touch, Q: And my voice in the air.

Both: In the studio, under the starry night,

M: We’ll create melodies that feel so right.

(Outro)

Both: Together, forever, our music will soar,

M: With Quincy by my side, Q: And Michael, I implore,

Both: We’ll keep the groove alive, through the years,

M: Quincy and Michael, conquering all fears.

Final Thoughts

This offering sounds like something the two might make while messing around in the studio between takes. It’s fun, whimsical and breezy. There is probably something like this lost in the archives of Jones’ basement studio. And of course, while nothing could match the skill and creative precision of these two at the height of their game, it’s fun—even a thrill—to think about what a new song might resemble today.

