Alan Jackson Announces a Joyful New Family Milestone After Closing the Curtain on His Career

On Friday, July 10, country music legend Alan Jackson let fans in on an exciting announcement.

Over the weekend, the “Chatahoochee” singer and his wife, Denise, welcomed their fifth grandchild, Samuel Hudson Carrington. Baby Carrington is the first son of 28-year-old Dani, Jackson’s youngest of three daughters.

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“Denise and I are overjoyed to announce the birth of our fifth grandchild, Samuel Hudson Carrington (Hudson) born July 9 to Dani and her husband Sam,” Jackson wrote on Instagram.

Jackson also has two other grandsons and two granddaughters. On April 9, Jackson shared the birth of his second granddaughter, Parker Anne Bradshaw, on social media as well.

“Denise and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our second granddaughter, Parker Anne Bradshaw. Parker joined our family on April 8th. Proud parents are Ali and Sam Bradshaw,” Jackson wrote. “Parker joins our other grandchildren, Jack Bradshaw, Wesley & Charlie Smith.”

Jackson has three daughters: Mattie, Alexandra, and Dani, all of whom are married. Mattie Jackson and her husband, Connor Smith, also welcomed their daughter, Jackson’s first granddaughter, Charlotte Anne “Charlie” Smith, back in February.

Jackson welcomed his first grandson, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, back in December of 2022. Bradshaw is the son of Jackson’s daughter, Alexandra (Ali), and her husband, Sam. The country music star welcomed a second grandson in Wesley Alan Smith, who was born to Mattie and Connor in June 2024.

Alan Jackson Plays Final Show at Nissan Stadium

From becoming a girl-grandad to playing his last major show, this year has been full of big moments for Alan Jackson.

On June 27 in Nashville, Tennessee, Jackson played a massive concert at Nissan Stadium titled Last Call: One More For The Road – The Finale. Onstage, Jackson welcomed several talented guests, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, and many others.

The 67-year-old country singer was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that affects balance and movement, about five years ago. In an interview with Today, Jackson spoke about how the disease can sometimes affect his performance onstage. The singer chose to donate $1 from every ticket sold to his final show to the CMT Research Foundation, which is working to find a cure for this condition.

If you missed this exciting night, not to worry. As Jackson revealed in an Instagram announcement, ‘Alan Jackson: The Last Show’ will be available to watch on NBC later this year and on Peacock the next day.

Photo by: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images