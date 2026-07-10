“I’ve Never Made It Through This Song Without Crying”: Alan Jackson’s Final Performance of His Early-2000s Classic Had Nashville in Tears

After decades of touring and performing, Alan Jackson decided to leave the road for the last time in Nashville. With the city the heart of country music, the singer believed there was no other place more fitting for the final concert of his touring career. Although leaving a lasting legacy, the hitmaker’s decision to retire came after he was diagnosed with a neurological disorder. While saying farewell to life on the road, Jackson delivered one last performance of “Remember When” that fans will surely never forget.

On June 27, all of country music celebrated the historic career of Jackson. Held at the Nissan Stadium, the event featured numerous stars like Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Jake Owen, Little Big Town, George Strait, and Jon Pardi. But nothing compared to when Jackson finally took the stage. He promised, “We’re not going to dwell on all this sad ‘last show’ stuff. Earlier it felt like a funeral and I was up in heaven watching all these people sing my songs.”

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Performing numerous hits from his discography, “Remember When” was a special moment during the concert. Giving himself and fans a chance to look back on the journey that brought them to that moment, Jackson paused to reflect on a lifetime of memories.

As one fan wrote, “After my grandmother passed, my grandfather would play this constantly. He’d sit at her grave and sing it sometimes all night. They’re together again now, and I’ve never made it through this song without crying.”

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Alan Jackson Fights Back Tears During Final Concert

Although the stage has been dismantled, fans continue to praise his final performance, writing, “Him aging knowing he’s reached what the end of the song talks about and has loved the whole song.” Another person added, “Nothing hurts more than knowing I will never get to experience an Alan Jackson concert.”

Getting the chance to not only perform one last time, but Jackson also got to watch the next generation of stars honor his contributions to country music. And for some, they noted how much Jackson influenced their own music.

While Jackson wanted the night to be full of country music, love, and good times, he even struggled to hold back tears. “These nice things people said, it’s just overwhelming. It just makes me wanna tear up a little bit.”

Saying goodbye to life on the road, thankfully, Jackson’s influence on country music will continue for years to come. And while the tour has ended, the songs and memories he created remain bright as ever.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)