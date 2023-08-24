Alana Springsteen Prepares for First Ever Headlining Twenty Something Tour

Rising country star, Alana Springsteen is hitting the road ther her first U.S. headlining tour, The Twenty Something Tour, in support of her three-part debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING.

Videos by American Songwriter

The headlining trek kicks off on October 25 in Nashville, making stops in Dallas, Knoxville, Chicago, New York, Philadelphi and Boston before wrapping in Pittsburgh on December 10.

“The most fulfilling part of releasing this music is the connection I feel with people of all ages and backgrounds all over the world when they reach out because they feel less alone after hearing these songs,” shares Springsteen. “Being able to see them face-to-face on my own headline tour is everything I’ve ever dreamt of. Each of these shows are going to be special in their own way. I can’t wait to give them everything I have.”

Delivering three installments for her debut album, Messing It Up, Figuring It Out, and Getting It Right, Springteen’s music has struck a chord with listeners from every corner of the globe, giving a pathway to those seeking connection, solace, and understanding.

Ticktes go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. CT HERE.

ALANA SPRINGSTEEN’S THE TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR :

OCTOBER

25 | Nashville, TN – Exit/In

27 | Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort

28 | Dallas, TX – The Rustic

NOVEMBER

15 | Charlotte, NC – Evening Muse

16 | Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

18 | Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

29 | Des Moines, IA – xBk Live

30 | Chicago, IL – Carol’s Pub

DECEMBER

1 | Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

3 | New York, NY – The Mercury Lounge

5 | Stamford, CT – Palace Theater

7 | Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

8 | Boston, MA – Café 939 at Berklee

9 | Washington, DC – Songbyrd

10 | Pittsburgh, PA – Hard Rock Café

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images