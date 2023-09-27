All of Kelly Clarkson’s Songs to Be Performed by Songs For Kids

Kelly Clarkson is the focus of a mentorship program for children and adolescents with illnesses and learning disabilities. Songs For Kids Foundation, a nonprofit in Atlanta for kids and young adults with illnesses, injuries, and disabilities, is hosting Every Kelly Clarkson Song Ever Fest!, a two-day event wherein more than 100 people in the program will perform every song in Clarkson’s catalog at The Eastern in Atlanta on January 13 and 14, 2024.

The program includes those who are both speaking and non-speaking performers, as the kids will interpret all of Clarkson’s songs. The event serves as a benefit for the organization that puts an emphasis on, “Creative expression, encourage exploration in a safe space, and never lose sight of the fun,” according to the website.

“If you could see ‘Behind These Hazel Eyes,’ you could see how awesome this festival is going to be,” one of the participants known as B Money said in a video about the event, referencing one of Clarkson’s biggest hits. “Her songs are so inspiring.”

“This is going to be a historic musical celebration for disability inclusion, showcasing the passion and energy of the kids and young adults in our music mentorship program,” Songs For Kids Founder and Executive Director Josh Rifkind said in a press release. “I’ve learned so much from the families we support, perhaps most vividly about the unique and authentic self that defines all of us. We’ve always wondered, when it comes to performing, being adored and cheered, why does it seem like so few people qualify? We’ve been enthusiastically flipping that script for 17 years at Songs For Kids, and we hope you’ll be right there alongside us as we honor the ability in all of us.”

Songs For Kids launched in 2019 for young people with special needs to learn how to write and record music. The children also perform in hospitals doing bedside visits for children, among other services.

