Amanda Mammana Conquers Speech Impediment, Sings Original Song on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Before auditioning for America’s Got Talent, singer Amanda Mammana told the judges about her speech impediment. “As you can probably tell, I have a speech impediment,” said the singer. “It was definitely something that caused me to shy away and to hide, but I found that I don’t stutter when I sing.”

The 19-year-old Connecticut resident went on to perform one of her original songs. “I will be singing a song that I wrote, and it’s just about some hard times,” shared Mammana, “and if I could go back and change those things, I wouldn’t because they made me, me.”

Ready with her acoustic guitar, Mammana began performing the self-reflective ballad, singing, But what if I could go back in time / And change the way, I felt about my life / Oh, but then would I, still have inside / Everything that brought me back to life.

Following her performance, Mammana began crying as she received a standing ovation from all four judges, who were all visibly moved by the singer, along with the studio audience. Judge Howie Mandel noticed Mammana crying and asked her what she was feeling. “There was a time when I was a kid when I thought I could never do anything like this,” shared Mammana. “I’m not good enough.” An audience member yelled to Mammana, “You are good enough.”

Mandel continued, “Good enough doesn’t explain what we just heard. It’s not only good. It’s great. And look how you’re moving this audience, and I believe you’re moving millions of people right now, at home. I just want to say thank you.”

Judge Heidi Klum added, “I really love your voice. There’s a fire inside of you, and I want to see more of it.” Sofía Vergara then stated, “I thought that was so authentic. Thank you for having the guts to follow your heart.”

Simon Cowell also praised the singer’s vocals and songwriting ability. “Your voice is so pure, so beautiful, and you’re a good songwriter,” said Cowell. “I think you’re an incredible person. I’m so happy you came here.”

Currently a student at Liberty University majoring in music production, Mammana grew up in Trumbull, Connecticut, and revealed that she first developed the speech impediment when she was 10, on her official website. “Once an outgoing kid, I became very shy and insecure,” said the singer on her site. “I picked up guitar as a way to escape and singing a couple months later. Music became my safe place.”

Initially singing covers, Mammana soon started writing her own songs and has released three singles, including “Prove You Wrong” in 2021 and “Bigger Man” and “Worth the Waiting,” both released in 2022.

“I was able to take the pain and turn it into something real and beautiful,” said the singer on her website. “Because of the struggles I went through, I was given inspiration to write songs about the human condition.”

