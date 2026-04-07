‘American Idol’ Names Top 11 Finalists After Judges’ Song Contest Performances

The field of contestants is getting smaller and smaller on American Idol. The April 6 episode of the show began with two contestants getting the boot, which left the Top 12 to perform in the Judges’ Song Contest.

The dozen remaining contestants went on to delight the crowd with performances of ’90s hits. Their songs were secretly selected by Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, or Carrie Underwood.

All the while, viewers at home took to social media, their phones, and the American Idol website to cast their votes for their favorite artist.

Unlike last week—where an unprecedented number of votes delayed the results—host Ryan Seacrest was ready to reveal the Top 11 at the end of the episode.

Rae and Jesse Findling wound up in the bottom two, and, as the judge whose songs were most frequently chosen by contestants, Richie got to save one person.

At the end of the night, Findling, who performed Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” was sent home.

Next week, the remaining 11 contestants will perform iconic hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees as America votes live for the Top 9. Additionally, fans will want to tune in, as the inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026 ceremony will be revealed.

Keep reading to see the 11 contestants who made it through to the next round, and to revisit the Judges’ Song Contest performances that got them there.

American Idol‘s Top 11 of Season 24

Hannah Harper — “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina (Carrie’s pick)

Jordan McCullough — “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey (Lionel’s pick)

Daniel Stallworth — “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” by Lenny Kravitz (Luke’s pick)

Lucas Leon — “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw (Lionel’s pick)

Chris Tungseth — “I’ll Be” by Edwin McCain (Carrie’s pick)

Philmon Lee — “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes (Luke’s pick)

Kyndal — “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls (Lionel’s pick)

Brooks — “Linger” by The Cranberries (Lionel’s pick)

Rae — “Love Will Lead You Back” by Taylor Dayne (Carrie’s pick)

Braden Rumfelt — “All By Myself” by Celine Dion (Lionel’s pick)

Keyla Richardson — “Zombie” by The Cranberries (Lionel’s pick)

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless