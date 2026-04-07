‘The Voice’s Knockout Round Concludes: Meet the Top 9 of Season 29

The Voice is heading to the Semi-Finals! On the April 6 episode of the show, the final three Knockout performances took place.

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Performers from Teams Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson all took to the stage in hopes of making it to the next round.

Coaches had no Saves or Steals, so the stakes were higher than ever. Now, each coach is left with three members on their team.

“I have three amazing team members,” Levine said. “I feel fortified. I’m very excited.”

Legend was likewise positive about his chances moving forward, stating, “I love my team. I feel like they’re really ready. We’re going to go into the Semi-Finals with a really strong team. Team Legend is definitely the best. No question about it.”

Clarkson was similarly confident about her chances.

“I’m very excited for Team Kelly because my three artists are very different from each other and I love that,” she said. “I honestly am excited for any one of them to move forward and I love that being the case. Team Kelly definitely could win this show.”

Next week, the remaining nine contestants will compete in the Semi-Finals. For the first time in the show’s history, it won’t be viewers at home who will vote to determine the contestants that will move forward.

Instead, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice artists will vote for their favorites in real time during the Semi-Finals. That same group will also perform the task in the Finale, and will ultimately determine which finalist will be crowned the winner of The Voice season 29.

Keep reading to see how the teams stack up ahead of the Semi-Finals, and to revisit the epic Knockout performances that propelled the contestants on in the competition.

The Voice Teams Ahead of the Semi-Finals

Team Adam

Alexia Jayy — “You Give Good Love” by Whitney Houston (defeated Bay Simpson)

Jared Shoemaker — “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” by Travis Tritt (defeated Jaali Boyd)

Jeremy Keith — “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing” by Marvin Gaye (defeated Mike Steele)

Team Kelly

JW Griffin — “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The SteelDrivers (defeated Houston Kelly)

Liv Ciara — “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson (defeated Abigayle Oakley)

Mikenley Brown — “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan (defeated Jonah Mayor)

Team Legend

KJ Willis — “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men (defeated Grace Humphries)

Lucas West — “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel (defeated Moses G.)

Syd Millevoi — “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato (defeated Natasha Blaine)

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC