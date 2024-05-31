‘American Idol’ Runner-up Will Moseley “Getting Back to Living” Before Heading on the Road With Zac Brown Band

While a popular singer on American Idol, Will Moseley found his time on the show come to an end as he landed in the final two. Although Abi Carter walked away as the latest winner of American Idol, Moseley continues to enjoy the success of just appearing in the competition. Recently, the singer announced he would hit the road with the Zac Brown Band. And while having some time on his hand, it appears the singer decided to get away from the spotlight and enjoy the open water.

Sharing a collage of pictures on his Instagram, Moseley showed himself sitting on a small boat, enjoying some sunshine and fishing. While flashing a smile, the singer captioned the post, writing, “Getting back to living.”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans poured into the comment section, writing, “Nothing like waking up morning and getting to do what you enjoy doing. Make the best of it Big Mo …….. proud of you brother.” Another comment added, “Hey Will how’s it all going, looks like you might pink legs out there today, a bit of wind and sun will do it, you’re lucky with the Sun, here in Australia we have the rain falling down it’s wet wet, cheers.”

Will Moseley Hitting The Road With Zac Brown Band

As for his time on American Idol, Moseley discussed his thoughts on his performances with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t see second place as a loss for me. I’ve become such good friends with everyone. The cool thing is getting to do something you want to do. There’s contentment in that.”

Although not winning, Moseley believed he walked away as a winner given the success that followed after his exit. “This show has provided me a platform. It’s provided me an audience. I want to hit the ground running and play as many shows as I can. It’s been a whirlwind, and everything is up in the air. But I know it will all work itself out in due time.”

On June 2, fans can catch Moseley as he steps on the stage with the Zac Brown Band for what is sure to be a memorable performance.

