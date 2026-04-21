‘American Idol’ Sends Two Hopefuls Home After Magical Disney Night Performances—See Who Made the Top 7

The most magical place on Earth didn’t live up to its name for two American Idol hopefuls. On the April 20 episode of the competition series, the Top 9 contestants participated in Disney Night, performing iconic songs in an effort to make it to the next week of competition.

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Assisted along the way by mentor and guest judge Jennifer Hudson, the contestants brought their all with performances of songs including “Let It Go,” “Life Is a Highway,” and “Colors of the Wind.”

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood were continuously impressed throughout the night, but two people still had to be sent packing.

Amid the performances, America casted their votes for their favorite contestants. After the results rolled in, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Kyndal and Lucas Leon had been eliminated from the competition. It was a surprising result, as the judges praised Kyndal’s rendition of “Butterfly Fly Away” from Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Leon’s take on Cars‘ “Life Is a Highway.”

Next week, the remaining seven contestants will enter a whole new era. They’ll be singing hits from every phase of Taylor Swift’s years-long career.

Read on to see which contestants made it into the Top 7 of the season, and to relive the performances that propelled them on in the competition.

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Braden Rumfelt—”Remember Me” from Coco

Brooks—”The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie

Chris Tungseth—”Let It Go” from Frozen

Daniel Stallworth—”A Whole New World” from Aladdin

Hannah Harper—”Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog

Jordan McCullough—”Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas

Keyla Richardson—”Circle of Life” from The Lion King

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless