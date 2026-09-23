Rock Frontman Dead at 79 Weeks After Suffering Heart Attack on Farewell Tour

Although most remember Angry Anderson as being the lead vocalist for Rose Tattoo, his talents went far beyond the stage. He was also a songwriter and actor. For fans of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, they might remember him as the character Ironbar Bassey. Anderson also explored a solo career, releasing the hit song “Suddenly.” With a career spanning five decades, sadly, the Hall of Fame member passed away at 79.

Concerns surrounding Anderson’s health started back in August when Rose Tattoo canceled shows on their One Last Ride farewell tour. Not the way the band wanted to end their time in the spotlight, the decision came after Anderson was hospitalized. With his last concert taking place in Cologne, Germany, reports claimed that the singer had suffered a heart attack.

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Sharing a tribute to Anderson, Rose Tattoo posted a picture of the singer overlooking a massive crowd as the sun set in the distance. The caption read, “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary ‘Angry’ Anderson on the eve of Monday 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia. Angry was a devoted father, and much-loved member of his friends, bandmates and the wider music and entertainment community. His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas.”

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Angry Anderson Was A “True One”

While offering a tribute, the band urged fans to give them and Anderson’s family privacy during the difficult time. Not giving interviews, Rose Tattoo focused on mourning the loss of not just a singer but a friend.

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And speaking of friends, Sebastian Bach considered Anderson a “true one” as he posted a picture of them together. Even with Bach towering over the singer, he insisted there would never be another Angry Anderson.

“Well you’ve lost a true one. You’re not gonna see the likes of Angry anymore. You left us too soon but that’s because you was too good for us. The most gifted vocalist performer up until the day you f***ing died. The James Brown of heavy metal rock ‘n’ roll, you were a poet and you didn’t even know it. I love you so much Angry Anderson, thank you for a lifetime of inspiration.”

Rose Tattoo never got to finish its farewell tour with Anderson behind the mic. But after five decades of music, the singer had already given fans an unforgettable ride.

(Photo by Martin Philbey/WireImage)