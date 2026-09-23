Before Finding Fame, This Country Star Served in the Navy—and Says He Was Willing To Die for America

While the voice behind hits like “Life of Sin” and “Living the Dream,” Sturgill Simpson was once a teenager with no idea what the future looked like. At the time, he wasn’t aware that he would eventually build a career in country music. All Simpson wanted to do was get far away from his home. Ready to experience all the world had to offer, the singer did it on the government’s dime when he joined the United States Navy. And according to Simpson, he would have died for his country.

Sitting down for an interview that included a quick round of 20 questions, Simpson was asked what led to him wanting to join the military. Thinking on the question, he returned to his life as a teenager. “When I joined the Navy, my understanding was that I have to get the f*** out of this town, any way I can. I didn’t have any money. I knew I wasn’t going to college.”

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Coming from the small town of Versailles, Kentucky, Simpson found himself working at the Combat Information Center. He also traveled to Japan. The singer might have used the military to get away from home, but he insisted he was more than willing to pay the ultimate price. “I love my country, man. I was a wild kid, and I might not have been the most squared-away sailor. But if it came down to it, I would have absolutely died on a ship in the middle of the ocean for the United States of America. I am a patriot.”

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Sturgill Simpson Witnessed The Price Of Freedom

Thankfully, that moment never presented itself to Simpson. But during his service, it was a constant thought. Still, what caused the singer to feel so passionate about his military service? According to Simpson, it was all about freedom.

With Simpson traveling the world, he got a chance to see other communities. And he promised that countless people were dying for simply the idea of freedom. “People all over the f***ing world are dying because they wish they could have that idea. You go other places, and you see how spoiled and entitled and fortunate and privileged we really are. You feel like this place was born for a reason, and it could be gone very easily for an even lesser reason.”

The Navy gave Simpson the adventure he was searching for as a teen. But what he didn’t expect was to return home with a deeper appreciation for what made America special.

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)