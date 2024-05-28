‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter Will Appear in Fellow Season 22 Finalist’s Wedding

Abi Carter walked away from American Idol with the season 22 title, $125,000 and a record deal. However, the title wasn’t her only objective—or even her top priority. The 21-year-old Indio, California native entered the competition with one goal—to make friends. “And damn did I achieve that goal,” Carter told the Palm Springs Desert Sun. The champion formed lasting bonds with her season 22 co-stars, including Top 7 finalist Julia Gagnon. In fact, their bond runs so deep that Carter has a starring role in Gagnon’s upcoming wedding.

Abi Carter And Julia Gagnon Formed a Sweet Friendship on ‘American Idol’

Carter and Gagnon, 22, had plenty of time to bond during their respective American Idol runs. Gagnon delivered flawless covers of Bryan Adams’ “Here I Am” and Whitney Houston’s “Run to You” before her elimination just shy of the Top 5.

Despite falling short of the crown, Gagnon has plenty to look forward to. The Maine native is getting married to her longtime boyfriend, Nate Haven—and Carter is a bridesmaid.

Abi Carter Gushes Over ‘Idol’ Co-stars

The California girl also showed love for fellow Idol contestant Jack Blocker, who finished third behind Carter and runner-up Will Moseley during the May 19 finale.

“When it got to the top three and people were being cut … I just thought he was going through and I had so much love for him and wanted that to happen,” Carter told US Weekly. “I think in this whole experience, you want these people to succeed and it doesn’t really matter how far you go, you love them so much that you want them to go on.”

Carter seems to have grown especially close to Gagnon, however. Throughout the season, the pair uploaded several playful reels of themselves to Instagram. A running joke involved both Carter and Gagnon poking fun at the online vitriol they had apparently attracted during their time on Idol.

“This is ‘Abi and Julia Read Hate Comments,’ and we laugh on camera, so that we don’t cry off camera,” Carter said.

Featured photo via Instagram