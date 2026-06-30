‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Takes Fans Inside Her Brand New Tour Bus

Hannah Harper is hitting the road in style. Fresh off her American idol win, the country singer took to Instagram to announce that she’s purchased a tour bus.

“We bought a bus!” Harper celebrated in the clip. “My sweet mom and dad are heading to Nashville right now to go pick up my bus. I am so excited.”

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Harper then revelaed that she had a busy weekend planned, with her kids, husband, and band all along for the ride. Also joining the trip were here nanny and bus driver, positions filled by her mom and dad, respectively.

“I am so excited to be on my bus this weekend with my crew,” she added. The singer went on to share some peeks of life on the bus.

In the caption, Harper revealed that she traveled more than 1,700 miles over four states during her inaugural weekend on the road.

“We are officially out on tour, and my heart is so full,” she captioned the clip. “A huge thank you to @robertsbrotherscoach for taking such incredible care of us and making sure every inch of this bus is road ready. We couldn’t do this without y’all!”

Harper is currently on her String Cheese Tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Nashville. She’s already played shows in Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Georgia, and has dozens more concerts planned through November.

Hannah Harper Gushes About Hitting the Road

When American Songwriter spoke to Harper earlier this month, she reflected on her life since Idol, including making her Grand Ole Opry debut.

“It was one of my biggest dreams,” she said. “Some people joke and they’re like, ‘What are you going to do when you get to play the Opry?’ I’m like, ‘Quit. What else is there?’”

The experience, Harper said, “gave me the next oomph in my step” she needed to kick off her tour.

“The biggest thing that I’m looking forward to is getting to connect one-on-one with the people who voted for me the entire Idol journey,” Harper said. “I didn’t win with my own ability. It was the people, and the fans, and the friends and family—I don’t want to call them fans, those are my people—who made it happen each week and made me feel loved supported.”

Harper added, “I was very thankful. Getting to see them in a more intimate setting is what I long for.”

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for 19 Recordings