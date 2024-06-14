‘American Idol’ Mentor Has “Begged” To Replace Katy Perry, Says “Check My Emails”

Meghan Trainor is continuing her campaign for American Idol judge, as she’s now revealed that she’s not above begging to replace Katy Perry on the show. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, per a report from Yahoo Entertainment, Trainor admitted that the judge position is her “dream job,” and she desperately wants to take Perry’s vacant seat.

“I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world,” she told Cohen. She also noted that those three people “don’t really have the full say but I begged.”

Trainor definitely has the chops to be an American Idol judge. She’s served as a judge on The Voice UK, Australian Idol, and The Four: Battle for Stardom. She also appeared on the recent season of American Idol as a guest mentor, and host Ryan Seacrest gushed about how well she did.

“She was very good,” he said, speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “Meghan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.” He added, regarding her possibility of becoming a judge, “I think Meghan’s always been real fun. You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] real witty, so certainly.”

Meghan Trainor Allegedly Begged for Her “Dream Job” as American Idol Judge, Still Hasn’t Gotten a Call

Despite Meghan Trainor’s enthusiasm for the job, her history in the music industry, and endorsements from Seacrest, she revealed that she still hasn’t received a call about joining the judge’s table.

“I have begged for this job,” she said. “I haven’t heard any updates, so check my emails, but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work at American Idol and then drive home.”

Trainor has also shared that she’s been watching American Idol since she was a kid. When the show premiered in 2002, she was 8 years old, and it’s possible that watching the show helped inspire her to pursue music.

“Love being a part of that process, I just get way too attached,” she admitted. “It’s like my favorite show, I’ve watched it since I was a child.”

Currently, there’s no telling who will replace Katy Perry. Kelly Clarkson removed herself from the speculation, citing that she wants to be around for her kids instead. Meghan Trainor could definitely be a contender, as well as Jennifer Lopez or Jon Bon Jovi. Fans will have to continue to wait and see who takes over Perry’s seat between Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

