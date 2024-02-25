Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 22, Episode 2

With a new year here – that means a new season of American Idol. First airing back in 2002, the hit show now enters its 22nd season with judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry returning. And who could forget the charismatic Ryan Seacrest? Just last week, American Idol returned with a new group of aspiring artists hoping to carve their name in the long list of stars who came from the show. That list included Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. With the weekend here, here are all the details about American Idol and how to watch it tonight.

For starters, there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight. Premiering on February 18, the show will drop new episodes each Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. While fans can watch the show live on ABC, for those who might not have cable – don’t worry as the newest episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Kicking off the new season of American Idol, the show traveled to the judges’ hometowns. For Perry, that involved taking a trip to Santa Barbara, California. Besides helping the judges sift through the thousands of hopeful singers, Perry introduced them to sports like pickleball. Speaking about traveling to her hometown, Perry said, “The best part of bringing Idol to Santa Barbara was being able to share my roots. From busking at farmers markets for avocados and mangos on the guitar our family friend Patricia Bragg gifted me, to seeing my opera teacher — the sweetest surprise — when we did auditions at Music Academy of the West.”

Katy Perry Leaving ‘American Idol’

While cherishing her time with Bryan and Richie, Perry recently announced her departure from the show. When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the singer stunned fans when she broke the news. At the time, she said, “I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

With Perry leaving the show after the new season, American Idol looks ahead, wondering which star will be able to fill her seat. But for now, be sure to tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC for a new episode of American Idol.

