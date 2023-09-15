Brandi Carlile, Marty Stuart Among 2023 Americana Honors & Awards Performers

An all-star roster of talent will take the stage next week for the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony. Set for September 20, the event will include live performances from Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Bonnie Raitt, Marty Stuart, Rufus Wainwright, and Nickel Creek.

Other acts confirmed to perform include 49 Winchester, Adeem the Artist, Angel Olsen, The Avett Brothers, Bettye LaVette, Brandy Clark, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Logan Ledger, Margo Price, The Milk Carton Kids, Noah Kahan, Patty Griffin, S.G. Goodman, Sunny War, The War and Treaty and William Prince.

Each artist or group will be joined by the Americana All-Star Band, led by musical director Buddy Miller. This year’s lineup includes Brady Blade, Catherine Popper, Fred Eltringham, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Larry Campbell, and The McCrary Sisters.

This year’s set of awards will be handed out by an eclectic mix of presenters, which includes CBS anchor Anthony Mason and comedian Sarah Silverman. Dom Flemons, Jessi Colter, Jim Lauderdale, Jonathan Taplin, Lyle Lovett, Pete Muller, Shovels & Rope, Silas House, Steve Jordan, Teddy Thompson, Warren Zanes, and William Bell will also help hand out trophies during the event.

Charley Crockett and Margo Price earned the most award nominations this year, with three each. Both artists will compete for the titles of Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Along with the previously announced award categories, a selection of artists will be presented with special honorary awards, including the Trailblazer Award and Legacy Award.

The 2023 Americana Honors & Awards will be held at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday, September 20. A limited amount of tickets to the event are on sale now and available to purchase here. Fans who cannot attend in person can stream the ceremony on the Americana Music Association’s official Facebook page on September 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy