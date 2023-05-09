Aminé and KAYTRANADA Reveal Track List and Release Date for Joint Album

KAYTRAMINÉ is now set to arrive on May 19, which is less than two weeks away.

On Tuesday (May 9), Portland rapper Aminé and dance instrumentalist KAYTRANADA announced the release date and track list for their upcoming collaborative album. Including its already-released promotional single “4EVA” with Pharrell Williams, KAYTRAMINÉ‘s track list touts a star-studded roster of both hip-hop and R&B guests.

Among these featured artists is Freddie Gibbs on the song “LETSTALKABOUTIT,” Big Sean on “Master P,” Snoop Dogg on “Eye,” and Ghanaian singer Amaarae on “Sossaup.” In total, the album contains 11 songs and will be Aminé’s first full-length project since his late 2021 solo mixtape TWOPOINTFIVE.

In preparation for the LP’s release, KAYTRANADA brought Aminé on stage during his Friday set at Coachella in mid-April. Only joining him momentarily, Aminé helped perform “4EVA” for the festival attendees, as KAYTRANADA worked his magic at the DJ table.

A few weeks later, the duo attended an after-party for the Met Gala on May 1. There, KAYTRANADA took control of the party’s DJ table so he and Aminé could perform unreleased music from their album. In a video that surfaced from that night, KAYTRANADA was seen making a bold decree after one of the unreleased album songs finished playing.

“Man, we got the summer on lock,” the producer said to the party crowd.

KAYTRANADA & Aminé preview a new song from their upcoming album at the Met Gala after-party 👀



How’s it sounding??pic.twitter.com/NIAkH8KNES — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 2, 2023

While it’s unclear which song on the album was being played in the short clip, the track, coupled with their impressive display on “4EVA,” demonstrates a groovy, infectious sound from the tandem that will likely prove KAYTRANADA’s prediction true once the project drops.

Releasing in a year when more producer-rapper joint albums will come out, such as Metro Boomin and J.I.D., KAYTRAMINÉ feels like it will be a perfect marriage of light-hearted Aminé raps and bouncy KAYTRANADA production.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns