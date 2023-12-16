Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight? Host and Musical Guest Details

With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, the cast of Saturday Night Live gears up for their last performance of 2023. The last few months have been somewhat of a whirlwind for SNL due to the writer’s strike. Their last season ended earlier than expected and their current season started late. But wanting to end the year doing what the show has perfected for over 40 years, Saturday’s episode is shaping up to be the best one of the year with a top musical guest and a host who knows the halls of SNL all too well. Here are the details.

Heading Back To ‘Saturday Night Live’ as a Host

For starters, Saturday Night Live will premiere a new episode on December 16. And as mentioned above, it will mark the last show of 2023, so you definitely don’t want to miss it. As for the host, that honor goes to none other than Kate McKinnon. Holding a spot on the cast from 2012 to 2022, McKinnon’s return is more than a time for her to walk the halls once again – it also marks the first time she is hosting the show.

To promote her hosting duties, SNL revealed a promo with McKinnon spoofing the iconic scene in Home Alone 2 where Kevin finds himself talking to a massive Christmas tree. Following the same format, the actress speaks candidly with the tree, revealing that she misses being on SNL. While hoping to have her wish granted, she listed some of the good deeds she did over the year. It included cleaning “cat food cans’ before recycling and even starring in the hit film Barbie. McKinnon also admitted she missed wearing “Giuliani teeth.”

Ending 2023 With Barbie

Besides getting the chance to perform alongside her former castmates, McKinnon will also introduce the musical guest for the night which is Billie Eilish. Much like the host, Eilish also contributed to the success of Barbie with her song “What Was I Made For.” She hinted at her song decision for SNL when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer happened to wear a Barbie hat during her time on the show.

Airing Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, SNL’s last show of 2023 is sure to be a memorable one. For those who happen to miss it live, the episode is available to stream on Peacock the following day.

