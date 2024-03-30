An Inspired Chris Stapleton Says “Just Get Me Nearly Naked on a Bearskin Rug” After Witnessing Beyoncé Concert

While fans discuss Beyoncé‘s newest album, Cowboy Carter, and her entrance into country music, the singer spent almost 30 years building a career that consists of countless awards, eight studio albums and sells reaching over 200 million records. Gaining the name “Queen Bey”, Beyoncé is simply an icon when it comes to music. And with Cowboy Carter gaining high praise from fans and critics, it seems that country star Chris Stapleton is also a fan of Beyoncé after he attended one of her concerts.

Having performed on stage in front of thousands before, Stapleton understands the dedication and sacrifice that goes into touring. But nothing could prepare him for watching Beyoncé perform in Atlanta. Attending the concert with his wife, Morgane, the country singer admitted to being shocked by how big the show was. He told GQ, “It’s a big show. You know, there’s dancers and explosions, all those things, but at the core of it it’s just her singing her *** off.”

Even Morgane was stunned by the level of showmanship that goes into each concert. Shocked with how Beyoncé juggles both singing and dancing for such long periods of time, Stapleton praised the singer for how she timed the show. “She was conserving energy. You could see when she would recharge—be singing and not doing all the energy stuff, and then go back to doing the high-energy stuff.”

Chris Stapleton Offers Some Ideas After Attending Beyoncé Concert

With Beyoncé catching the eye of Stapleton, he explained how attending the concert gave him some ideas for his own performance. Loving how Beyoncé used screens to entertain fans during her costume changes, the country singer said, “Maybe we can do that for my show. Just get me nearly naked on a bearskin rug.”

While enjoying a night out with his wife, Beyoncé continues to prove her musical talents with the release of Cowboy Carter. Hitting shelves on Friday, March 29, the album already marked itself a hit as it continues to dominate the airwaves with fans gushing over songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em.” One fan insisted, “Every time she releases a new album, her music genre changes. Very interesting. That’s how you grow your fan base. By making music for everyone.”

