Corb Lund Plans New Album, Searches for That “Old Familiar Drunken Feeling” In Lead Single

Canadian-born country talent Corb Lund is readying his first new full-length release of original material since 2020. Due out February 23 via New West Records, El Viejo features 11 new songs, including the hazy lead single “Old Familiar Drunken Feeling.”

Released on Friday (October 13), the playful story-song recalls a rather memorable experience Lund had while touring through the state of Colorado.

“It was all totally above board, the state had just legalized it, so it was kind of a novelty field trip for the band to visit the shiny new dispensary,” Lund shared of the song’s inspiration in a statement. “Some songs are ‘based on truth’ but this happened EXACTLY as I sing it. Turns out weed ain’t my thing. And eating it’s even worse, it lasts forever. Fronting a band can occasionally be terrifying at the best of times, doing it high as a kite and super paranoid was hell on earth.

“When I started feeling like myself again in the second set after a bunch of cowboy whiskey, I confessed to the audience what had happened and offered them all their money back!” he adds. “No one took me up on it. Bottom line? If this doesn’t get me a Pendleton whisky endorsement, I don’t know what will.”

Produced and recorded by Lund, El Viejo serves as a DIY tribute to his longtime friend and fellow singer/songwriter Ian Tyson, who died in 2022. The organic, traditional country project follows Lund’s acclaimed 2020 record Agricultural Tragic.

Lund in currently in the midst of a North American tour which stretches into mid-December. The talented singer/songwriter will also embark on an extensive Canadian tour next year, featuring 49 Winchester as support. You can find a complete list of upcoming concert dates and ticketing information by visiting Corb Lund’s official website.

Watch the official music video for “Old Familiar Drunken Feeling” below:

El Viejo Track List

1. “The Cardplayers”

2. “I Had It All”

3. “Was Fort Worth Worth It?”

4. “Out on a Win”

5. “Redneck Rehab”

6. “El Viejo (for Ian)”

7. “When the Game Gets Hot”

8. “Girl With the Stratocaster”

9. “It Takes Practice”

10. “Insha’ Allah”

11. “Old Familiar Drunken Feeling”

Photo by Noah Fallis, Courtesy of New West Records