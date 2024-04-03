Zach Bryan Celebrates Easter by Gifting One Young Fan an Astonishing Prize

While once serving in the United States Navy, Zach Bryan never forgot about his love for country music. Writing music since the age of 14, the singer turned that love for music into a career. Throughout his time in the spotlight, Bryan received numerous awards and even worked with fellow musicians like Kacey Musgraves on “I Remember Everything.” Only spending less than a decade in country music, Bryan continues to grow his fanbase and take over the airwaves. Recently, the country star decided to hold an Easter egg hunt. And wanting to make it special, the singer hid an amazing surprise in one golden egg.

Holding a concert at the UBS Center in New York, thousands of fans traveled to see Bryan perform his hit songs. But for some, they received a special opportunity to take part in an Easter Egg hunt put on by his father. Excited, fans scurried around looking for eggs, but for one fan – she stumbled upon a golden egg that was supposedly found in a porta potty. Revealing what she won, Bryan’s father announced the fan would take home a lifetime supply of tickets to the singer’s concerts. And while that is hard to beat, the egg also came with Bryan’s signature.

Kacey Musgraves Discusses Working With Zach Bryan

Besides offering amazing Easter gifts, Musgraves once discussed what it was like to work with Bryan on their duet “I Remember Everything.” Although enjoying her time in the studio with the country singer, she admitted to struggling due to not feeling well. Speaking with Sunday TODAY, the singer explained, “I got asked if I wanted to do the song, and of course, I was like, ‘I’m down,’ but I wasn’t feeling well. Like my throat was hurting. I had just gone on like this trip. And they were like, ‘Well, we kind of have a deadline. Like, if you want to be on this song you kind of got to get it in by like, this day.'”

While able to get through the recording session, Musgraves added, “I left the studio, and I went to the doctor immediately and I had strep. And I like, texted like the engineer. I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I had strep, and I was just all up in your space.'”

Although not feeling well at the time, Musgraves and Bryan seemed to find that special connection as the song landed them the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Award at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

