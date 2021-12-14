Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Announce 2022 Outside Problems Co-Headlining Tour

Acclaimed songwriters and performers Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine have announced a co-headlining tour for summer 2022, which will span from June to August.

“It will have been more than two years of being grounded when we finally embark on the ‘Outside Problems’ summer tour. 90% outdoor venues,” said Bird of the tour. “A fine road companion in Iron & Wine. I only wish it could happen sooner. I’m not sure why it took so long for me to meet Sam Beam. His music I have known and admired for many years now. What a lovely guy. The kind of guy that would help you move. See you on the outside.”

“Really looking forward to sharing the night with Andrew Bird for the Outside Problems Tour—our relationship started outside in Yosemite and bringing that into 2022 is exciting,” added Iron & Wine frontman Sam Beam. “And I’m happy to help Andrew move, but I might try to talk him into just staying put first!”

The tour, though, isn’t the first collaboration of late for the two artists. Earlier this year, Bird and Beam performed from Tenaya Lake and Cathedral Beach in California’s Yosemite National Park, demonstrating the power of both music and nature.

The performances were sponsored by Lucky Brand with media company La Blogothèque, which includes a $25,000 donation to the National Parks and contests for fans for Taylor guitars and other gifts that will benefit the outdoors.

“As a performer, reacting to my environment has been a constant driver,” said Bird in a statement. “From my Echolocations series to Gezelligheid concerts to Play for the Parks, the idea is simple: be flexible and wait for your environment to tell you what it wants to hear. With Sam Beam and Yosemite as collaborators, this was an ideal environment.”

“No photograph can prepare a person for the scale and beauty of Yosemite,” said Beam. “It was my first visit and I was completely overwhelmed. What a blessing to be able to spend it making music with Andrew Bird—and ankle deep in water to boot!”

See Beam with Bird perform “Upward Over the Mountain” below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (Dec. 17). See the full list of dates, many of which are outdoors, below.

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine – 2022 Tour Dates

6/12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6/13 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

6/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

6/17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

6/18 – Portland, OR – TBA

6/19 – Seattle, WA – TBA

6/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA

6/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

7/22 – Atlanta, GA – Pullman Yards

7/23 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

7/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/25 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth

7/27 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

7/28 – Vienna, VA – TBA

7/29 – New York, NY – Pier 17

7/30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Bowl

7/31 – Bethlehem, PA – Steel Stacks

8/02 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff

8/04 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

8/05 – Grand Rapids, MI – TBA

8/06 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater

8/08 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

8/09 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

8/10 – St Louis, MO – Chesterfield Amphitheater

8/12 – Chicago, IL – TBA

8/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly

Photos courtesy Shore Fire Media