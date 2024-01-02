Andy Cohen’s Epic Fail With Jelly Roll Dubbed “Saddest Scene” in Hilarious New Year’s Eve Clip

During New Year’s Eve on CNN, Anderson Cooper revealed what he called the “saddest scene” between co-host Andy Cohen and Jelly Roll which unfolded during a commercial break. Standing in Times Square, Cooper announced that Cohen had been trying to get Jelly Roll’s attention earlier.

“During the commercial break the saddest scene has just played out,” Cooper said to Cohen’s chagrin. “There’s a guy apparently named Jelly Roll,” Cooper continued, to which Cohen exclaimed, “Yes, that’s my man, Jelly Roll!”

Cooper went on to explain how Cohen had been trying to get Jelly Roll’s attention “for like five minutes,” while Cohen animatedly defended himself and lauded Jelly Roll in the same breath. Cooper even did an impression of Cohen calling after Jelly Roll, saying, “It’s so embarrassing,” and letting out a cackling laugh.

Viewers in the comments on Twitter/X went on to mention the foolishness of the entire situation. One person commented in disbelief, “Anderson Cooper doesn’t know who Jelly Roll is?” while another teased Cooper for his strange cackle, writing, “That is a Disney Evil Stepmother laugh.” Another simply wrote, “Not Andy tryna holla at JELLY ROLL!!!”

Andy Cohen trying to get Jelly Roll to notice him and Anderson Cooper making fun of him. pic.twitter.com/hckazYJyJh — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) January 1, 2024

Jelly Roll Reflects on New Year’s Eve Experience on Social Media

Following New Year’s Eve, Jelly Roll took to Twitter/X to share his feelings about appearing on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside his wife and daughter. He performed a medley of songs during the celebration, but it was the fact that he was there at all that made the biggest impression.

“When I was growing up Nashville was a really small town. Like 1/6 of what it is now. And even though my Nashville was a party town even back then we didn’t have a big New Years Eve scene when I was a kid,” Jelly Roll began in his thread. “And my daddy would always say ‘we don’t go out and drink with the amateurs on holidays’ so we always stayed in, and back then especially, just like the rest of the world our eyes would be glued to BALL in Time Square.”

He continued, “I have literally watched dozens of Dick Clark’s Rocking New Years Eve. Even a few of New Years that Bunnie and I have been together we have watched this show. And both talked about how much it meant to our childhood.

“To get the call to not only be a participant in it but to also be able to bring my family was something I will cherish forever,” he wrote. “I got to watch the Ball drop in the middle of Time Square standing next to my Daughter, Wife , Ryan Seacrest and LL Cool J on National Television. Things I never even dreamed could happen. What a beautiful night. Happy New Years Everybody. My prayer is we all act out of more love and compassion.”

I’ll try to make this short . When I was growing up Nashville was a really small town. Like 1/6 of what it is now. And even though my Nashville was a party town even back then we didn’t have a big New Years Eve scene when I was a kid. And my daddy would always say — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) January 1, 2024

Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images