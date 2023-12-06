Bunnie XO Drops Christmas-Themed Rap, Reveals Husband Jelly Roll Has No Input in Her Creative Process

Bunnie DeFord—AKA Bunnie XO—gave us all an early Christmas present with her new holiday-themed rap “12 Days of Rizzmas” with an accompanying music video, and she revealed that her husband, Jelly Roll, wholeheartedly approved of the endeavor. She also admitted he has no input when it comes to her creative projects, but she always works hard to make things that will impress him after the fact.

Speaking with Music Mayhem recently, Bunnie revealed that Jelly Roll was blown away by the music video. “He was like, ‘Baby, this is so good,’” she added. “I don’t let him in my creative process or even tell him what I’m doing until it’s done. I never ask for his help in any of these songs because it challenges me more to try to make it so dope that he’s wowed.”

She released the video on December 3, in which she welcomes a group of students to Bad B—h 101 and teaches valuable lessons like “Dry your tears with cash” and “Chin up, dukes up.” Hopefully she grades on a curve. (Side note: where can we sign up for this class?)

Jokes aside, the song takes listeners on a lyrical journey through the 12 days of Christmas starting with, “On the first day of Christmas I was ballin’/ Had every sugar daddy with a sweet tooth callin’,” and referencing her marriage to Jelly Roll with the line, “Wanna spend what’s in their wallet / I don’t need it to be honest, I’m a goddess boy I promise / I just get it how I’m living with my true love on the second day of Christmas.”

She continues through the rest of the 12 days with references to her personal story, rapping, “On the third day of Christmas put a mil in the bank,” and “On the fourth day went and spoiled my own damn self / got it out the mud, I don’t need no man’s help.” On the fifth day of Christmas she celebrated, and “raised a glass, gave a toast to everything in my past.”

Bunnie XO also mentions her step-daughter Bailee in the song, saying that she “taught her to hustle,” that she “can’t depend on no man, all they offer is trouble,” and that “a strong mind’s more powerful than his muscles.” Preach, sister. (Again, are these night classes or something?) Overall, Bunnie’s unconventional Christmas song is a lot like her personality: outspoken, independent, and 12 days of fun.

Featured Image by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic