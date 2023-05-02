Luke Combs Talks Potential Collaboration with Morgan Wallen: “We Text About It”

A collaboration between Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen may be in the near future.

Videos by American Songwriter

Combs and Wallen are two of the biggest stars in modern country music, as they continuously claim the No.1 spot on Billboard and sell-out stadiums on their respective world tours. In a previous interview with iHeartCountry, the “Love You Anyway” singer admitted a potential partnership has come up in conversation with Wallen.

The two are unwilling to settle for any song, as they want it to be “perfect.”

“We text about it,” confirmed Combs. “It’s like, you’ve got to find the perfect song for that, tough. Our consensus is that we want to write it, or it has to be the perfect song. If you got it – the perfect song – we’re listening!”

Following the release of his 18-track album, Gettin’ Old, the North Carolina native appeared on the Wayne D Show on Nashville’s The Big 98 radio to share an update on the highly anticipated duet.

“We’ve kicked the can down the road a little bit, and we’ve just never really landed on a song that I think we both love,” he explained. “I don’t think it’s out of the question at all. I think it would be awesome.”

Wallen recently dropped his 36-song record, One Thing At A Time. The collection features songs with HARDY, ERNEST, and Eric Church. However, the hitmaker has yet to speak out about joining forces with Combs.

Wallen opened for Combs on his critically acclaimed Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour in 2019. Following the successful trek, Combs surprised Wallen with a Gibson guitar.

Combs has acknowledged that they are both on top of their game, causing a great debate about who’s the leading name in the genre.

“It’s me or Wallen for sure,” said Combs on the Full Send Podcast. “I think any business is competitive. I love Morgan. I think he’s a great guy, man. We’ve been on tour together.”

He believes friendly competition “drives people” to be “their best.”

According to Chart Data, Wallen currently has the best-selling album of 2023 with One Thing At A Time, with 2.199 million units sold. Dangerous: The Double Album ranked fifth for best-selling album of the year in 2021.

On April 29, Wallen secured three titles in Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart Top 10. He became the first musician to accomplish this task since 1990.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)