Are There NFL Playoff Games Today? TV Schedule, Halftime Show, and National Anthem Details for AFC and NFC Championship Games

While the NFL is comprised of 32 football teams, only four still have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, we’ll need to wait an extra day for some action as the AFC and NFC championship games don’t kick off until Sunday. That’s right, today marks the first football-less Saturday of this NFL postseason. However, you’ll undoubtedly want to tune in for Sunday’s games. On the AFC side, the New England Patriots hope to take down the Denver Broncos. Looking at the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Not wanting to miss a single second of tomorrow’s schedule, here is everything you need to know before kickoff.

Starting with the AFC, the Patriots entered the weekend with somewhat of an advantage over the Broncos. Although the Broncos narrowly beat the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury. Placed on IR for the rest of the season, all eyes now turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

When And Where To Watch Broncos Vs. Patriots

Having the chance to cause a massive upset against Drake Maye and the Patriots, the AFC Champions will broadcast at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For those without cable, they can stream the game using Paramount+.

With the game taking place at Denver’s Empower Field, the Broncos have home-field advantage. But again, with the Patriots at full strength, Las Vegas pointed to the Patriots winning with the odds of -5.5. As for the entertainment during the AFC Championship game, no details surrounding halftime or the national anthem have been released.

The NFL Goes Country For The NFC Championship

Moving to the NFC Championship game – the Seahawks not only have home-field advantage but they are also the favorite to win. Vegas put their odds as -2.5 with an O/U of 47.5. Given how both teams are stacked with talent, they are also two of the least-penalized teams in the NFL.

While shaping up to be a close, clean game, the Seahawks will celebrate the NFC Championship by welcoming country singer Zach Top to the field. Schedule to perform the national anthem, Top won’t be the only country singer at the game. When the teams head to the locker rooms for halftime, Tucker Wetmore will entertain fans with a special performance.

As for the schedule, the NFC Championship will start at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Giving fans more than one way to watch, the game will be available to stream on Fox One, Hulu + Live TV, and the NFL+ app.

Whether fans are tuning in for the football, the performances, or the history waiting to be made, the NFC and AFC championship weekend sets the stage for one last battle before the road leads to the Super Bowl.

