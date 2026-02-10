“Are We Gonna Beef?”: Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Find Themselves “At Odds” Over Several ‘American Idol’ Auditions

Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood don’t always agree. That was never been more clear than on the latest episode of American Idol, during which the two judges had differing views on several contestants.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first example came from 24-year-old Ukrainian anime singer Miyoko. While Bryan believed she was “a star,” Underwood didn’t think the show was “the avenue” for the singer.

An indignant Bryan stuck up for Miyoko. He questioned how Underwood and fellow judge Lionel Richie awarded “Baby Got Back” singer Trace Casanova a Golden Ticket, but wouldn’t do the same for Miyoko.

“We put the ‘Baby Got Back’ through and we’re not going to put her through?” Bryan exclaimed, an argument that got Richie on his side, and Miyoko through to Hollywood week.

After Miyoko left with her Golden Ticket, Bryan told Underwood, “I know this has damaged our judging relationship a little bit.”

“Are we gonna beef?” Underwood questioned after the fact, prompting Bryan to quip, “You’re going to have some flat tires.”

Speaking to the cameras, Bryan elaborated on his and Underwood’s on-show disagreements.

“Year two with Carrie, she can dig her heels in,” Bryan said. “She is 1,000 percent comfortable in her role as a judge. There were several times when me and Carrie, we kind of got at odds.”

Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Battle It Out on American Idol

Another example of just that followed when Underwood booed Bryan for not liking a young contestant.

Underwood experienced similar disappoint when she found herself “really excited” about Vincent Fondale, a 26-year-old concrete laborer from Ohio.

“I’m a little on the other side of the fence,” Bryan told Fondale, prompting a stunned Underwood to proclaim, “Are you serious?”

“You’ve got big notes, but I felt like when you’re doing the tender stuff, it’s almost not really connecting with me all the way,” Bryan explained.

Richie sided with Underwood, and Fondale earned his ticket to Hollywood week.

“I can see the headlines now. ‘Carrie and Luke at odds,’” Bryan quipped. Underwood decided to play into that by telling Bryan, “You are dead inside.”

As for Fondale, he was just happy to move on in the competition.

“Seeing Carrie and Luke at odds was very stunning,” he told the cameras. “I’m just glad Carrie was on my side and I was able to move through.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless