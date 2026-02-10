“You Were Born to Sing”: ‘American Idol’ Judges Marvel Over “Surprising” Contestant Philmon Lee

Philmon Lee wasn’t born to work in insurance. That’s what American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood told the 25-year-old Georgia boy after his audition for the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a package that aired ahead of his audition, Lee revealed his history with music.

“I do insurance now, but that’s not the end goal. I want to sing every single night if I can,” he said. “I’ve been a musician my whole life. All credit really to my dad. He toured around with a gospel quartet group. I was on a tour bus with him ever since I was four years old. It definitely gave me a hunger. Even being a kid, I would say, ‘That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.’”

Lee decided to pursue music professionally after he dropped out of college. Things went so well that he wound up signing with a major label.

“I was able to record a lot and it looked that it was going to be pretty promising, and then COVID hit. It just kind of plateaued and I got shelved,” he revealed. “… American Idol’s another chance at doing what I love and getting my foot back in the door. I have a voice and I want it to be heard.”

Philmon Lee Nails His American Idol Audition

For his audition, Lee, who walked into the room calm and confident, delivered a powerful performance of Michael Bolton’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Richie praised Lee’s audition as “a great interpretation” of the song. Underwood, meanwhile, said Lee’s time on stage was “surprising.”

“You just walk in and you’re so chill and calm, and then you open your mouth to sing,” she said. “… I was pleasantly surprised.”

Richie agreed, stating, “You can’t learn what you just did… Do more of that.” If Lee continues on this path, Richie said, “You won’t have to worry about insurance except on your voice.”

Bryan finally chimed in to tell Lee that he was “making another Georgia boy proud.”

“We’ve had 10 people today who look like they’ve been trained to sing. You look like you were born to sing,” Bryan said. “… Man, when we get somebody like you it’s pretty dang exciting.”

After three yeses from the judges, a tearful Lee told the cameras, “If definitely felt like music for me slowed down a lot, and I didn’t see another way back into it, but I believe my life definitely changed with this audition.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless