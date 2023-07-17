Music Video for Ariana Grande’s ‘Into You’ Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

The music video for Ariana Grande‘s 2016 hit, “Into You,” has just hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Other music videos to hit the milestone of reaching 1 billion views on YouTube include “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

“Into You” was originally released on Grande’s third studio album, Dangerous Woman. During its initial release, “Into You” took the No. 13 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songs chart. Throughout her impressive career, Grande has had 73 songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart.

The music video for the vibrant pop song was released seven years ago on YouTube. The video features Grande dancing by herself in a desert, as well as flashes of a past relationship.

This is not the first time a music video from Grande has reached 1 billion views. In 2018, the video for Grande’s song “No More Tears Left to Cry” from her album Sweetener hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

Grande has not released an album since Positions in 2020 and is currently hard at work filming the film adaption of Wicked, where she plays the role of Glinda. During a 2022 Q&A video shared to the “Thank You, Next” singer’s R.E.M. Beauty YouTube channel, Grande said, “This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans. The truth is, I have not begun an album.

“I know. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department but, after Positions, [I] was not ready to start another album yet,” Grande added, “So I have not begun another album.”

During the same video, Grande discussed her excitement for starring in the film version of Wicked, which will be released theatrically on November 27, 2024. Grande told her audience that for the film, she is giving “every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my everything that I can give it … I am spending all my time with Glinda. So my hands are quite full.”