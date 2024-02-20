Ashley McBryde Opens Up About Her Relationship with Wynonna Judd: “She Might Be Angelic”

The Judds were on the verge of going on their Final Tour when Namoi Judd passed away. Instead of calling the whole thing off, Wynonna Judd opted to turn the trek into a tribute to her mother’s legacy. So, she enlisted a roster of country music’s most powerful ladies to accompany her on the tour. Ashley McBryde was among them. The two formed a strong bond while on the road together.

Recently, McBryde appeared on the Country Music Association’s The High Notes to talk about her album The Devil I Know and her friendship with Judd.

Ashley McBryde on Her Friendship with Wynonna Judd

“Going from being a fan my entire life to meeting Wy a few times to touring with Wy and us becoming such good friends, if you’d have told me that when I was a teenager I would have told you ‘You’re out of your mind,’” she began.

Then, she reflected on joining Judd on the Final Tour. “Each night on tour when I’d be standing next to her onstage, the feeling of ‘Oh my God! That’s Wynonna!’ never left my brain and my body,” she added. “I never got used to it.”

Now, though, it seems that McBryde is a little more comfortable with Judd. They’ve become close. She expanded on what she loves about her friendship with the country legend. “Whether I just texted her or she has just texted me to check in, it seems to be spot-on what each other needed at the time. I don’t know where she gets that sixth sense from,” she said.

“I’ve said it before, I’m not sure if she’s actually human. She might be angelic,” McBryde added.

