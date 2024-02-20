Watch Justin Timberlake Perform Unreleased Piano Tearjerker, “Drown”

Justin Timberlake is keeping busy in the two months leading up to his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” The singer announced his next single Monday (Feb. 19.)

On his Instagram, Timberlake shared a video of himself performing an excerpt of his upcoming single, “Drown,” while playing piano. The “Cry Me A River” singer confirmed his newest tearjerker will drop Friday (Feb. 23.)

“Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through,” Timberlake wrote in the caption. “So excited for new music and everything coming this week.”

Justin Timberlake’s New Single Gets Ex Britney Spears’ Seal of Approval

“Drown” is the second single to drop from Timberlake’s sixth album, Everything I Thought I Was, which is due out March 29. His first single, “Selfish,” garnered praise from an unlikely source when it was released in January.

Britney Spears wrote on Instagram that she was “in love” with her ex’s new song following his Jan. 27 appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” The pop star then issued a blanket apology for the less-than-flattering details she revealed about their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Oh snap, JT droppin' feels like rain! Can't wait to drown in the vibes! Anyone else thinkin' this'll be the jam to our blues? — LauraJoy (@ThatOneLauraJ) February 20, 2024

However, that buried hatchet would soon resurface. Timberlake declared during his birthday show in New York that he would like the opportunity “to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.” The ’90s boy-band mainstay then played his 2002 hit “Cry Me A River,” which is widely interpreted as a dig at Spears.

Justin Timberlake’s Instagram Post Has Fans “Drowning” In Anticipation

Some commenters on Justin Timberlake’s Instagram post speculated whether “Drown” will bring more shade against Spears. “I think I know who this is about,” one user wrote.

Another fan agreed, pointing out the parallels between “Drown” and Timberlake’s previous hits. ” I mean it’s very Cry Me A River, Amnesia, What Goes Around mood!” they wrote.

Other fans were simply ecstatic at the prospect of new music from the former NSYNC member.

“This album is gonna give us thee EVERYTHING!!!!” one user wrote. “We are so ready and excited!!!”

Another chimed in, “This song is hitting on an emotional level. I CAN’T WAIT to hear it!!!”

Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles