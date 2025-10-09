Sabrina Carpenter Fangirls Over Sheryl Crow Following “Magical” Opry Debut

Two-time Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter hit another career milestone this week when she made her Grand Ole Opry debut. Performing hit songs like “Slim Pickins” and “Go Go Juice,” the 26-year-old blonde bombshell was star-struck to take the same stage that several of her favorites, like Pasty Cline and Loretta Lynn, once commanded. However, for Sabrina Carpenter, the highlight of the night came when Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow introduced her to the audience.

“The brilliant @sherylcrow took the time to come out and introduce me and i am the biggest fan ever so that made my whole night alone if nothing else!!!” the “Manchild ” singer wrote on Instagram the day after her Oct. 7 debut.

Carpenter couldn’t help but fangirl over the “All I Wanna Do” singer, 63, as she reflected on her performance before leaving the Nashville stage Tuesday night. “Sheryl Crow just introduced me, which is really crazy,” said the “Please Please Please” star. “That’s such an honor. I can’t even tell you what that means to me, and I’m just the biggest fan, and I know you are one of many legends that have stood right here with some of my favorites.”

Crow has taken the stage at the Opry on multiple occasions, including a beautiful, bluesy version of “Please Come Home for Christmas” in December 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter Collects Another Award

Two days after her Grand Ole Opry debut, and nine days ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Variety has named Sabrina Carpenter its 2025 Hitmaker of the Year. The “Tears” singer will be honored during the publication’s ninth annual Hitmakers celebration later this year.

Variety Executive Music Editor Jem Aswad said that the company is “overjoyed” to present Carpenter with this award.

“We’ve been huge Sabrina fans for many years,” Aswad said. “More than virtually any other artist working today, she balances pop with provocation, and she’s very clearly in control of her career and her artistry — Sabrina is a boss!”

Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, debuted atop the Billboard Hot 200 chart in August and amassed more than 180 million streams in the U.S. within the first week. She kicks off her tour in support of the album on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh.

Sabrina Carpenter also scored a highly coveted headlining slot for next year’s storied Coachella festival.

Featured image via Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram