Avril Lavigne Gives Pop-Punk Spin to Adele Hit “Hello”

Following the recent release of the extended 20th-anniversary edition of her debut, Let Go, Avril Lavigne has released an acoustic version of the title track to her 2022 album, Love Sux, along with her own reimagining of Adele’s 2015 hit “Hello” for Spotify Singles.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” said Lavigne on Twitter. “The Spotify Singles sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

It turns out that Adele is also a fan of Lavigne. In a 2021 Instagram livestream, the “Hello” originator said “Do you know what? I do like Avril Lavigne. Her first record, I listen to all the time. I think it’s such a great record.”

The acoustic version of my song “Love Sux” and my cover of “Hello” by @Adele are now available exclusively on @spotify.

Spotify’s “Singles,” which launched in 2016, gives artists an opportunity to re-record one of their own songs in addition to paying tribute to another artist. On the “Single” version of “Love Sux,” off Lavigne’s new album, her first after signing to Travis Barker’s DTA label, she strips back the original, electric version and brings in a choir of backup singers for a moodier pop-punk “Hello.”

Currently on a worldwide tour, set to conclude with three nights at 02 in London in May 2023, Lavigne recently spoke about the resurgence of pop-punk and her connection to it today. “I’m stoked that pop-punk music, it’s coming back around right now and people are falling back in love with it,” said Lavigne. “And it’s almost in a weird way, it feels bigger than ever right now.”

Lavigne added, “I’m in a happy place in my life, and it’s fun and it reflects that.”

