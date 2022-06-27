Watch: Rolling Stones Bring Back “Can’t You Hear Me” at Hyde Park Concert

The Rolling Stones brought out an old Sticky Fingers favorite during their Saturday night (June 25) gig at London’s Hyde Park. It was the first time the band had performed “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” live since 2016.

While Paul McCartney was continuing his birthday celebration (he turned 80 on June 18) 125 miles up the road at his headlining gig at Glastonbury, the Stones were marking the 60th anniversary of their first U.K. shows as they headlined the British Summer Time fest at Hyde Park.

“It’s lovely to be here. In 1962, we met a drummer from Wembley called Charlie Watts,” Mick Jagger told the crowd. “And sadly, this is our first time in London without him. So, we would like to dedicate this show to Charlie.”

The band ran through the number with ease, despite having not played it live in six years. Towards the end of the set, Ronnie Wood walked right up to the front of the stage and let loose a wailing guitar riff. Watch the full performance below.

The track was the only addition to their ongoing tour setlist that fans have seen across Europe this summer. The gig was only the second show back for Jagger after he had a brief bout with COVID earlier this month, forcing the iconic group to postpone some dates along the run.

The Rolling Stones are due back at Hyde Park this upcoming weekend (July 3) for the second of two sold-out shows at the famed venue.

